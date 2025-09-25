Balochistan problems need a political solution: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Balochistan’s problems required a political solution.

Addressing a news conference here, Bilawal urged for taking decisions that benefit local people.

PPP leader said that the outlawed groups sided with the enemy in the war against India. Efforts being made to dismantle the Indian network, Bilawal said.

He also suggested that the flood victims of Punjab should be extended assistance from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). “Why this is not being done,” he questioned. “Federal government should review its policy,” PPP chairman urged.

Bilawal Bhutto also asked the government to appeal the international community for aid.

Talking on Karachi’s problems, Bilawal said that the city faces so many problems. “I will ask the chief minister to discuss it with federal institutions,” he said. “We built roads, and someone comes to dig it out,” he lamented.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Sindh’s government would announce agricultural package to the farmers of the province.