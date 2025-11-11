Balochistan public transport suspension order withdrawn hours after announcement

QUETTA: The Home Ministry of Balochistan on Tuesday night withdrew its decision regarding the suspension of public transport, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Home Ministry of the province had announced the shutdown of public transport for three days.

Now, reversing its decision, public transport services will be available across the province as per routine.

The Balochistan government had imposed a three-day ban on all public transport across the province starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to a notification by the provincial transport authority, the movement of buses, wagons, coaches, and other public transport vehicles will remain suspended from November 12 to November 14, 2025.

Transporters were notified that route permits would be cancelled if found in violation of the ban. Strict checks have already been initiated at public transport stands across Quetta, including at the Saryab Bus Terminal and Jabal Noor Bus Terminal.

All Balochistan Transporters Association President Abdul Rehman Kakar declared the ban is a direct hit on transporters’ livelihoods. Other transport union members have also voiced objections.

The police and Frontier Corps have been deployed across all highways leading out of the city to enforce ban.

Train services like the Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail, were earlier suspended from November 9 to 12. The suspension is likely to be extended till November 15, reports suggest.

The notification states that the ban has been imposed to ensure public safety, particularly in the context of recent railway track explosions, such as the one in October in Sukkur, which injured at least seven people, as well as potential attacks highlighted in intelligence reports.

The district administration has stated that the ban will be lifted immediately once the situation improves, urging citizens to avoid spreading false information on social media and to comply with official directives.