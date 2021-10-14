Balochistan quake: 60pc rehabilitation work completed, says Shahwani

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a relief package for the Balochistan quake victims, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Liaquat Shahwani said 60 per cent of the rehabilitation work of the quake victims has been completed and the heirs of the victims will not be left alone.

He said 30 schools, five hospitals and two mosques were destroyed. The injured were provided with every possible medical facility. Food items are also being provided to the victims, he said.

Shahwani slammed opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement for not shunning the political engagements despite massive tragedy in Balochistan.

The deadly quake struck parts of Balochistan, last week and claimed 22 lives while over 200 were injured.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

