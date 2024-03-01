Balochistan rains: Three children die as roof collapses in Kharan

KHARAN: Three children were killed and one other sustained injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rains in Kharan district, ARY News reported.

The deceased were stated to be five, 12 and 16 years old

Meanwhile, the teams of Provincial Disaster Management Authority in coordination with National Highway Authority are fully operationalized on highways and different point and sites to keep roads open with heavy machinery.

Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and other department are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the rains hit areas and dewatering of urban flood water from houses in Gwadar, Jiwani, Surbandar and Ormara.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, in collaboration with local administration, have been continuing relief operations in flood affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani and Subandar.

Teams of doctors have been deployed in free medical camps to provide immediate health facilities to the affectees while twelve thousand people were provided with free medical treatment and medicines in these camps.

Meanwhile, Government of Balochistan has declared Gwadar as calamity hit District in view of recent torrential rains.

According to Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai, all available resources would be utilized to assist rain affected people.

He said the Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was monitoring relief and rescue activities in Gwadar.