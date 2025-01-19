Balochistan receives snowfall rain in various regions

QUETTA: Several areas in Balochistan experienced snowfall and light snowfall on Sunday, ARY News reported quoting MET office.

As per details, Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Kozhak, and Khanozai, Lakk Pass, Muslim Bagh, and Mastung received snowfall and light rain.

Light rain and snowfall on nearby mountains added to the scenic beauty, with white peaks visible in the region. Light rain is continuing in Washuk and Besima since last night.

Balochistan’s coastal areas, including Jiwani, Pishukan, and Surbandar, also witnessed light rain, enhancing the cool weather along the coastline.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall blanketed Kozhak Top, where a road clearance operation is underway.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, traffic remains smooth on the Quetta-Chaman highway as local authorities, including the district administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), continue clearing snow from the roads.

Read more: Karachi feels severe cold with strong winds blowing

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz of Karachi’s PMD stated that a new cold wave that entered Pakistan from Balochistan from January 18, will not bring any rain in Karachi.

He added that after the cold front moves towards the upper regions of the country, colder winds could then affect Karachi. The impact of this new western system, bringing cold and dry winds, is anticipated towards the end of January, around January 24th.