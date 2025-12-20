Balochistan receives winter rain intensifying cold weather

QUETTA: A westerly wave lashed various areas of Balochistan with rainfall increasing an intense cold weather in area.

Balochistan capital city Quetta, Chaman, Kalat, Panjgur, Gwadar and Kharan received rain which dropped mercury in the region.

Tehsil Baseema and adjoining areas in Washuk district received heavy to moderate rainfall. Ziarat, Gwadar, Harnai, Kalat, Chagai, Nushki, Panjgur and Kech districts also received rainfall as snowfall is expected at hills. Killa Abdullah, Musakhel and Zhob are likely to receive snowfall.

Met Office had earlier forecast rain and snowfall in various parts of the country and entry of a western disturbance in Balochistan on 19th December (Friday) with rain and snowfall forecast.

The weather system likely to grip upper parts of country on 20th December.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rain and snowfalls over hills in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Turbat, Gawadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk, Chagai, Kharan and Kalat districts from 19th (evening) to 20th December.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa rainfall with moderate snowfall predicted in upper areas of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, D.I. Khan, Tank and Kohat districts from 20th night to 22nd December.

The met office also forecast rainfall with moderate to few heavy snowfalls expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 20th December night to 23rd morning.

Rain has also been predicted in the Potohar region.