Balochistan reported 54,489 Malaria cases within 23 days – sources

Malaria has gripped flood-affected areas of Balochistan as the province reported at least 54,489 malaria cases in the last 23 days, health ministry sources told ARY News.

According to sources, malaria has tormented five Balochistan districts, including Suhbatpur, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, and Dera Bugti. The malaria positivity rate in Suhbatpur has gone up to 59%, with 16,368 cases in the last 23 days.

Naseerabad reported 12619, Jafferabad 11,476, Jhal Magsi 8,906 and 5,120 cases were filed in Dera Bugti in the last 23 days.

Moreover, 143 pregnant women reported positive for the viral disease.



In total, 28,193 men, 26,231 women, and 9,575 children under five years of age have reported positive for the mosquito-borne disease, while 45,153 children over the age of 5 have tested positive.

Viral infections and diseases continue their onslaught in flood-affected areas of Sindh as well as 7,055 Diarrhea, and 6,713 Malaria cases were reported in the province until October 4.

According to a report issued by the health department in Sindh, a total of 7,055 new Diarrhea cases, while another 8,226 skin infections were reported in the province.

The report read that 9549 respiratory infections were reported in the province while 6173 cases of Malaria were reported amid heavy floods and rainfall in the country.

