Balochistan reports 109 Covid-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Health Department in a statement said that in last 24 hours 109 coronavirus infections detected with 7.40 percent positivity rate.

Another coronavirus patient died in province in 24 hours increasing the total of deaths in Balochistan to 329, health department said.

According to the health department test positivity ratio in provincial capital city Quetta remained 4.37 percent.

Pakistan has reported 5,661 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, making it the highest single-day number in last three months, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,053,660, including 952,616 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 9.06 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 60 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,635, the NCOC said, adding that 4,050 people are in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected region of the country with 392,433 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 360,494 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 146,485 cases. Islamabad, 89,117, Balochistan, 30,880, AJK, 25,778 and GB have reported 8,473 new infections, so far.