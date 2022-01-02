Balochistan reports drop in Covid-19 active cases

QUETTA: Coronavirus active cases in Balochistan have dropped to total 45 with six patients in hospitals, provincial corona operation cell said in a statement on Sunday.

“Yesterday six positive cases reported in Turbat in 377 tests conduct in five districts of the province,” the operation cell reported. No cases were reported from Quetta, Chaghi, Panjgur and Khuzdar districts.

The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 1.95 per cent.

“The ratio of coronavirus positive cases has dropped to the minimum in the province,” according to the operation cell.

Balochistan have reported total 33,644 coronavirus cases with 33,233 patients recovered and 364 died in the viral disease, according to the provincial Corona Operation Cell.

Pakistan has reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.08%.

Head of the NCOC Asad Umar Sunday said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

