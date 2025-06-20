‘Rs16b allocated for Balochistan schools, committed to minority rights’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that four new Danish Schools worth nearly Rs 16 billion and specially designed for underprivileged children are being established in Balochistan, as part of the government’s efforts to uplift the province.

Responding to a question raised by Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi during the Senate’s ongoing budget session, he said all Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) funds are being dedicated to its key infrastructure development under the special direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said that major road projects, including the Quetta-Chaman and Quetta-Karachi (N-25) highways, are currently in progress to improve regional connectivity and support economic growth.

“On behalf of the government, and especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, I assure this House that whenever it comes to provincial governments or provincial projects, the Prime Minister gives utmost importance to Balochistan,” he said.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s discretionary grant, significant allocations were being made for Balochistan, in addition to the regular budget. “Please review the budget documents for allocations regarding children’s education and scholarships,” he added.

He stated that four Danish Schools, each costing nearly Rs 4 billion, will offer high-quality education comparable to that of Aitchison College as “The Prime Minister receives monthly progress reports on these schools,” he noted.

The law minister further stated that the prime minister had personally ordered the redirection of all PDL funds collected from Balochistan toward local development, especially road infrastructure. “Though the levy is collected nationwide, the PM has chosen to grant this facility exclusively to Balochistan,” he added.

Senator Tarar also noted that a special package had been introduced under the Prime Minister’s leadership for the solarization of tube wells across Balochistan.

“Balochistan holds a special place in our hearts. Despite the vast geography and development disparities, the federal government has always stepped forward for the province — and will continue to do so,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, responding to a query raised by Senator Danesh Kumar during the debate, Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the issue highlighted by Senator Kumar was serious and Ministry of Human Rights was actively working on it in collaboration with the concerned communities.

He noted that the “Commission for Rights of Minorities” bill had already been passed by both houses of Parliament. “Let me assure my minority brothers and sisters that this Commission will include quasi-judicial provisions and will be chaired by a member from the minority community, either a woman or a man,” he stated.

Minister Tarar explained that the chairperson of the commission would have powers to discharge semi-judicial functions, including conducting inquiries, issuing directions, and ensuring compliance. “This authority will not be symbolic; it will have real teeth,” he emphasized.

Minister Tarar assured that there would be no negligence from the federal government’s side and added that he is in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to implement reforms.

Minister Tarar appreciated the Sindh government for taking a progressive step by enacting the Child Marriage Restraint Act several years ago, which prohibits the registration of marriages below the age of 18 in the province.

Minister Tarar concluded that the federal government stands ready to provide full support and play its role wherever required.

Senator Danesh Kumar, in response, expressed gratitude to Minister Tarar for his continued efforts and struggle toward the establishment of the Minorities Rights Commission.