Balochistan to present Rs600bn budget today

BALOCHISTAN: Balochistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the provincial assembly on June 21, 2022 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran will present the budget in the assembly. The volume of the provincial budget is expected to be Rs600 billion.

A total of Rs350 billion has been allocated to complete ongoing projects and expenses.

The budget session was rescheduled due to official engagements of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The budget session will commence at 4 pm on June 20, 2022.

Fianance Ministry sources say that the amount of provincial PSDP has been set at Rs250 billion. A total of 5000 jobs and solarization of government hospital has been recommended in the budget.

The Balochistan Assembly session for Budget 2022-23 was summoned on Monday however, the chief minister had sent a summary to the acting governor to postpone it for another day.

