Balochistan runs out of funds to disburse salaries of govt employees

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has urged the federal government to release funds on an emergency basis as ‘it was not in position to pay salaries to employees’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrak Achakzai claimed that the provincial government was not in a position to pay salaries to employees as it was facing a financial crisis.

Zamrak Achakzai urged the federal government to release Rs38 billion on emergency basis, adding that they were facing difficulties in running the affairs of the government.

“Centre owes us Rs11 billion of last year and Rs28 billion of this year,” he said, adding that it will be difficult to pay the salaries of government employees if funds are not released.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the wheat supply to Balochistan province amid flour crisis across the country.

In a statement, the Balochistan government spokesman said that CM Punjab approved the supply of 21,000 Metric Ton wheat to Balochistan in a bid to fill the space of wheat deficit across the province.

The spokesperson further said that Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been in constant contact with CM Pervaiz Elahi regarding the wheat shortage issue.

CM Balochistan Bizenjo has appreciated the support of Punjab government to approve the wheat supply in this ‘critical time’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Government requested provincial government to lift Section 144 imposed on the flour distribution, upon which the Punjab government shows gratitude and lift the imposed restriction at earliest.

