Balochistan sends dead bodies of laborers to Multan

QUETTA: Balochistan officials have said that the dead bodies of laborers, killed in Panjgur, have been sent to Punjab.

Provincial government authorities have said that a helicopter was provided on the instructions of the chief minister of Balochistan for dispatching bodies of deceased workers to Multan.

Moreover, a laborers injured in the incident in Panjgur, has been shifted to CMH Quetta for medical attendance.

In a tragic incident, some unidentified gunmen shot dead seven laborers in Khudabadan – a locality in Panjgur District of Balochistan.

Police officials said that the laborers from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when unidentified armed men stormed the place and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The deceased laborers said to be residents of Multan and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Panjgur, Zahid Ahmed Langove has directed an immediate registration of non-local laborers arriving for work in the district.

Panjgur DC warned in a statement that strict action will be taken against those employing non-local laborers without proper registration.

The registration process has been mandatory for all laborers coming from outside Panjgur.

