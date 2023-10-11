Balochistan sets 10 days’ deadline before crackdown on oil smugglers

QUETTA: Interim Information Minister of Balochistan Jan Achakzai Wednesday said that the government has set a deadline of 10 days before crackdown oil smugglers, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Quetta, provincial minister said that the government will start destroying smuggler boats, if oil smuggling does not stop in 10 days’ deadline.

Achakzai said that the government lands will not be allowed to encroach. “Those facing charges of encroachment of state land, will be arrested and their cases will be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Interim minister said that the security will be stepped up at the Balochistan’s borders with Sindh and Punjab.

He said the government has decided of geo-tagging of all seminaries in Balochistan.

Achakzai said that crackdown will remain continued against illegal Afghan immigrants. Action will be taken against those immigrants who have made fake national identity cards.

He said the federal government has already announced a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or face expulsion.