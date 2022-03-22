Balochistan: Six miners injured in Harnai coal mine blast

HARNAI: A gas explosion in Balochistan’s Harnai district leave at least six miners injured on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Muhammad Rafiq Tareen has said that the incident took place at the Zarghoon Ghar area of Harnai.

“Six coal miners were injured in methane gas blast at a mine and three of them have been taken out of the mine,” deputy commissioner Tareen said. “Relief efforts have been underway to retrieve other three injured trapped in the coal mine,” district official said.

The coal miners were extracting coal from the mine when the gas blast took place, official said.

The injured coal miners were rushed to district headquarters hospital Harnai for medical attendance.

According to reports, the district administration approached the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure unhurt recovery of the trapped miners.

A large number of people and coal miners from nearby mines gathered at the affected mine pit.

This incident has come a day after three coal miners were injured in a similar methane gas blast in Dukki area of Balochistan.

Methane gas explosions inside coal mines of Balochistan have claimed scores of precious human lives in Harnai, Dukki, Mach, Quetta and other parts of the province.

Mines workers federation said that fatal incidents were increasing because of a lack of implementation of laws related to mines.

Coal mining has been historically fraught with hazards, which include suffocation, gas poisoning, roof collapse, rock burst, gas explosions and a plethora of lung diseases, including incurable diseases like coal worker’s black lung disease.

