Balochistan: Three bullet-riddled bodies found in Bolan

BOLAN: Bullet-riddled bodies of THREE men were discovered by the police on Tuesday in the Bolan district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar. Further investigation into the incident was underway, he added.

Separately, on Nov 15, 2017, bullet-riddled bodies of 15 men were found in the Gerok area of tehsil Buleda in Kech district near the Pak-Iran border.

All the deceased belonged to Punjab province and were kidnapped by a militant organization while trying to sneak into Iran.

