Balochistan: Thunderbolts claim two lives in Khuzdar and Mastung

QUETTA: Lightning strikes killed two people in Khuzdar and Mastung districts of Baluchistan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

PDMA Baluchistan in a report said that two persons including a woman were killed in thunderbolt incidents, while three others injured.

Met office had earlier predicted that a westerly wave will affect northeastern Baluchistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country from the night of 28 November.

Winter has knocked the door in country as mercury dropped in several cities after the first rainfall of winter.

Sahiwal, Hafizabad and Sargodha in Punjab and Kohlu in Balochistan received first rainfall of the weather.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunder and windstorm in upper KP, northeast Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while snowfall at mountains during next 24 hours.