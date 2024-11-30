web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 30, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Balochistan: Thunderbolts claim two lives in Khuzdar and Mastung

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Lightning strikes killed two people in Khuzdar and Mastung districts of Baluchistan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

PDMA Baluchistan in a report said that two persons including a woman were killed in thunderbolt incidents, while three others injured.

Met office had earlier predicted that a westerly wave will affect northeastern Baluchistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country from the night of 28 November.

Winter has knocked the door in country as mercury dropped in several cities after the first rainfall of winter.

Sahiwal, Hafizabad and Sargodha in Punjab and Kohlu in Balochistan received first rainfall of the weather.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunder and windstorm in upper KP, northeast Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while snowfall at mountains during next 24 hours.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.