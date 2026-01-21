Balochistan to launch Quetta–Kuchlak People’s Train Service

QUETTA: Pakistan Railways, in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan, has announced the launch of the People’s Train Service between Quetta and Kuchlak.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said on Wednesday that the initiative represents a strong example of cooperation between Pakistan Railways and the provincial government and marks a milestone in providing affordable and secure transportation in Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, according to an official news release.

The meeting reviewed and finalized joint development initiatives between the Government of Balochistan and Pakistan Railways. Both sides reached a principled agreement on collaborative projects, including the launch and expansion of the People’s Train Service, aimed at offering low-cost, safe, and reliable travel facilities to the people of the province.

Abbasi said that, for the first time in the 78-year history of Pakistan Railways, a decision has been taken to devolve railway operations at the provincial level, with Balochistan leading this historic initiative. He added that the move reflects growing trust and strengthened coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced that Rs1.4 billion would be released within the current week for the People’s Train Service project. He said that after the Sariab–Kuchlak route, the service would be extended to Mastung and Pishin in the next phase.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Government of Balochistan would provide the necessary resources for the construction of railway stations and the upgradation of railway infrastructure. He emphasized that reviving the railway system and providing affordable travel facilities remain among the top priorities of the provincial government.

Briefing the meeting, Abbasi said that all three provinces have shown keen interest in launching local railway services; however, Balochistan has demonstrated practical leadership by taking concrete steps.