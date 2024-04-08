Balochistan to use AI technology to identify ghost employees

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect ghost and absentee employees in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired the first meeting of the reform committee for the formation of effective measures and timeframe for the improvement of governance.

CM Bugti directed the Information Technology (IT) department to launch a pilot project while the government has also decided to hire experts from the private sector for the project.

The provincial government will implement the artificial technology system in a phased manner across the province starting from BMC, Civil Sandeman Hospital and the University of Balochistan, CM Sarfraz Bugti said.

He urged the experts included in the reforms committee to make recommendations regarding the improvement of the relevant sectors for the improvement of governance.

The chief minister highlighted a lack of trust between people and government departments while urging to restore people’s trust in the state.

However, he termed corruption the biggest obstacle in the way of good governance in the province.

As part of the reforms, CM Sarfraz Bugti said that as many as 30,000 youths would be given technical education with an aim to make them expert in their fields that would help them get foreign jobs.

Expressing hope that the results of the government’s decisions will start coming in the next decade, he said that vision would be given to the reform committee.

The Balochistan chief minister warned that the provincial government would not have resources to maintain basic facilities if the pension bill and unnecessary expenses were not controlled.

Last month, CM Bugti ordered the termination of around 2,000 teachers of different cadres for absenteeism.

The chief secretary of Balochistan was mandated to complete the termination process of the absent teachers within two months.