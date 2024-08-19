Torrential rains claim 18 lives in Balochistan

QUETTA: As torrential rains caused havoc across the country, at least 18 people lost their lives in Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to a PDMA report the rains, which started since July 1, have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.

As many as 2919 houses have been damaged, with 124 completely destroyed and 293 partially damaged.

In addition to the loss of life and property, the rains have also caused significant damage to crops, with 97 acres of crops and 31 kilometers of roads affected.

The PDMA report also stated that six bridges have been partially damaged, while 120 animals have died due to the heavy rains.

Yesterday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning of heavy and intense rainfall across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns about potential urban flooding in major cities.

Read More: NDMA warns of heavy rainfall in coming days

The NDMA alerted all relevant departments to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. According to the advisory, there is a significant risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot.

Additionally, low-lying areas in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar are also at risk of flooding.

The NDMA cautioned that urban flooding could damage infrastructure and disrupt daily life. Communities living near drainage channels are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and may experience severe impacts.

In light of these urban flooding threats, the NDMA has launched the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” application, now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The public is urged to stay informed about weather updates and alerts through this app to ensure their safety.