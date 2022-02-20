Balochistan transporters hike fares up to Rs50

QUETTA: Following the surge in petrol prices to a historic high, the Balochistan transporters have hiked fares in response by Rs20 to Rs50, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the fare of intercity and interprovincial transport have been increased.

The bus owners association said increasing fares was inevitable after the recent petrol bomb.

It may be noted that the federal government Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs9.43.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

