Balochistan undecided on interim CM name

QUETTA: No consensus was reached between Govt and the opposition in Balochistan on the appointment of interim CM, as a crucial meeting between the out­going chief minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the opposition leader could not materialise on Monday.

Today (Tuesday) is the last day to finalise the name, as it is the third day since the provincial assembly was dissolved on August 12. Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will continue as the chief minister until the caretaker government is appointed.

Sources said there was a possibility that the process for appointment of the interim CM may land before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Opposition leader Sikandar, as per the sources, suggested the name of former lawmaker Engineer Mohammad Usman Badini.

Another name which appeared in the media is that of PPP’s Ali Hassan Zehri from Hub district, they say.

Meanwhile, Sindh governor Kamran Tessori late Monday night approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as Sindh’s caretaker chief minister.

Governor Kamran Tessori approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification of the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister. Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is expected to take oath on August 16, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday (August 11).