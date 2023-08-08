Balochistan University closed after clash between students

QUETTA: Balochistan University has been closed for an indefinite period after a clash between two groups of students, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, a clash erupted between two groups of students at Balochistan University, which resulted in injuries to seven of them.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the administration of Balochistan University in a press statement announced to keep the university closed until further orders.

The Balochistan University will remain closed for academic activities for an indefinite period, the statement raid. The students have also been advised to vacate the hostel premises with immediate effect.

