Balochistan unveils Rs612 billion ‘tax-free’ budget for FY22-23

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday unveiled Rs612 billion ‘tax-free’ budget for FY 2022-23, ARY News reported

Addressing the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs612 billion.

He said no new tax has been imposed in the upcoming budget. Rs.367 billion have been proposed for the non-developmental expenditure, while Rs191.5 billion have been allocated for the development in the province in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Khetran said a 15pc increase in the salaries of government employees has been proposed in the upcoming budget.

For health, Rs38 billion have been allocated, while Rs70 billion have been proposed to allocate for the education sector.

Rs.44 billion has been allocated to ensure the law and order situation of the province in the upcoming budget, Balochistan’s finance minister said in his budget speech.

Earlier, the budget was to be unveiled on Monday, but due to the differences within the party ranks.

It emerged that the Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was busy with activities of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), that witnessed cracks in recent days.

The Balochistan Assembly session for Budget 2022-23 was summoned on Monday however, the chief minister sent a summary to the acting governor to postpone it for another day.

