Balochistan urges Punjab to lift ban on flour supply

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has urged Punjab to lift Section 144 imposed on supply of flour from the province as flour crisis deepened, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Punjab government responded positively to the request of the Balochistan government and assured that the decision to lift the ban on flour supply would be taken soon.

The supply of 0.2 million sacks of wheat has been started from the warehouse in Layyah area of Punjab. Almost 11 flour sale points have been established with the support of the district administration and the food department.

From Thursday, 20 kg flour will be available at the sale points for Rs1,471. It has been decided to establish flour sale points in other districts of the province, for which instructions have been issued.

It is pertinent to mention here after the release of the subsidised wheat quota by the Punjab government, flour prices started decreasing across the province.

As the flour crisis skyrocketed in several cities in the country, the provincial government increased the wheat quota to meet the demand for flour which resulted in a reduction in the price of the flour across the province.

According to the food department, the price of a 15-kilogram bag of flour is reduced from Rs 2200 to Rs 1900. Furthermore, the quota of private wheat increased to 4900 Metric Ton.

It was learnt that the flour prices and maida (fine flour) will be reduced further from tomorrow.

