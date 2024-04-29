Balochistan vows safety of foreign nationals working on CPEC

QUETTA: The Balochistan Apex Committee decided to strictly implement the prevailing SOPs while reviewing the provision of foolproof security of the CPEC projects and the foreign nationals working on them, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired a 16th meeting of the provincial apex committee in which important decisions regarding the improvement of law and order, the eradication of terrorism and smuggling, and the second phase of the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

The meeting was attended by Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon along with other senior civil and military officials were in attendance.

The participants of the meeting agreed to start large-scale operations to prevent smuggling by removing administrative and legal loopholes.

It was also decided to take effective measures to stop the cross-border smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, petrol, and diesel.

The apex committee decided to prevent the smuggling of non-customs-paid vehicles from the area bordering the neighboring countries.

Earlier, the briefing presented by the Home Department revealed the data of the repatriation of illegal immigrants. The meeting was told that as per the guidelines and decision of the federal government, the process of repatriation of immigrants has been subjected to a fixed timeline.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bugti said that a peaceful Balochistan is the guarantor of a stable Pakistan. He said that the fight against terrorism is not confined to the security forces and militants but it also involves all of us.

He said murderers of innocent people do not deserve any leniency and whoever has taken the gun will be dealt with iron hand.

Sarfraz Bugti said they will go to the house of every disgruntled Balochistani who has genuine reservations and we will try

to address them.

The chief minister said that they were determining the positive direction for better governance, the fruits of good governance will start reaching the people in five to six months.

“Everyone has to play his role for the betterment of the province,” he added.