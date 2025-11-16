Balochistan weather update, 16 November, 2025

QUETTA: A wave of severe cold has gripped Quetta and northern districts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department reported on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to –2°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to rise to around 20°C.

The department has forecast that dry and severely cold weather will persist over the next 24 hours.

Most districts of the province are likely to remain dry, while northern parts of Balochistan are expected to experience intense cold, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, cold (with very cold conditions during morning/night) is expected in hilly areas. Smog (while shallow fog in patches during morning and night) may develop over few plain areas of Punjab.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar eight, Quetta minus-one, Gilgit minus-two while Murree and Muzafarabad five degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while dry weather in Jammu and very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula minus-one degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus-six and Anantnag zero degree centigrade.