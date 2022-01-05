Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall rainfall 445 mm rainfall

KARACHI: Balochistan’s 17 cities received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Met Office said in a report on Wednesday.

Pasni received maximum rainfall in Balochistan during the ongoing wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the data Pasni received 115mm rain fall in 24 hours till 8:00 in the morning, while Gwadar received 64mm, Ormara 60mm, Khuzdar 42mm, Panjgur 29mm, Jiwani 27mm, Turbat 25mm, Lasbela and Pishin 21mm each, Quetta and Kalat 18mm each, Ziarat 09mm, Muslim Bagh 08mm, Barkhan and Kohlu 04mm each, Sibi 03mm and Lorala 02mm.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall. Rainwater entered in houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar.

Coastal towns of Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara also received heavy rainfall.

Moreover, Surjani Town in Karachi received 37mm rain, while Gulshan Hadeed 32mm, Quaidabad and Landhi 28mm, North Nazimabad 23mm, Faisal Base and North Karachi 22mm, Saadi Town 22.1mm, University Road 22.4mm, Old Airport 20.7mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 20.1mm, Jinnah Terminal 20.4mm, PAF Base Masroor 20mm, Keamari 16.5mm and Orangi received minimum rainfall in Karachi measured 14.8mm.

