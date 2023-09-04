Balochistan’s first ever woman SSP takes charge

QUETTA: In a historic event, the first-ever SSP of Balochistan Police Faryal Fareed took charge of her post, ARY News reported.

As per details, SSP Faryal Fareed is the first woman to take charge of this post and she was warmly welcomed on her arrival to her office.

Furthermore, the police officer was presented with flowers and salute from police personnel after she took charge of her post.

In 2018, for the first time in the history of Balochistan, a female was appointed as an Additional Advocate General of the province.

Read more: First woman Additional Advocate General of Balochistan, Mrs. Sabira Islam

Mrs. Sabira Islam started her law career in 2009 dealing with criminal, civil and family cases facing a lot of hurdles on her way.

“Women are discriminated, you are underestimated but if you have determination and truth within you and you take your profession as a belief and if you have taken it as a challenge and want to deliver it for society, for humanity then all hurdles die down with time. So I did not make my hurdles a mountain for myself, I made a way out of them.”

Persistence is the key to success, according to Sabira “I stayed a regular practicing lawyer, did not take any breaks. One of the factors of success is also persistence.” Saying the main part is fulfilling the responsibility