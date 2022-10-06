Balochistan’s flood-hit areas see surge in water-borne diseases

QUETTA: Following the flash floods triggered by heavy rains, Balochistan continued to witness surge in water-borne diseases, with the government setting up medical camps to treat patients in flood-affected areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the flash floods triggered by heavy rains, Balochistan continued to witness surge in water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea, dengue, malaria, and typhoid, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Balochistan Health Department, another 2,434 cases of Malaria were reported across the flood-hit areas of the province. Meanwhile, 1,723 patients were suffering from acute respiratory disease.

The health department also reported 723 cases of various skin diseases, 534 of diarrhoea, and 174 of eye diseases. Almost 470 cases of cholera were also reported in the flood-affected areas.

Moreover, 18 cases of typhoid and nine cases of jaundice were reported in the flood-ravaged areas. A total of 6,877 patients were reported in the affected areas, the health department added.

Earlier on October 3, five flood-hit districts of Balochistan including, Suhbatpur, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Dera Bugti reported as many as 3,131 malaria cases.

The report said during the last 14 days as many as 37,224 malaria cases were registered in the aforesaid districts of Balochistan. The current positivity ratio for the vector-borne disease is recorded at 49pc in the province.

