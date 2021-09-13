Balochistan’s Juzzak airport made operational for Chinese engineers

SAINDAK: The Juzzak Airport in the Chagai district of Balochistan has been made operational for flights to and from Karachi for the Chinese engineers working on projects in the region, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) held a ceremony on the border region airport site last night to inaugurate the strip for Chinese staffers.

PIA ATR turboprop aircraft to perform chartered flights between Karachi and Juzzak for the transportation of people working on Saindak Copper-Gold Project. Juzzak airstrip in Balochistan has been upgraded and airstrip’s license was renewed in August 2021https://t.co/gVR5Pm4zpI pic.twitter.com/0C79oF4ZKH — Pakistan Aviation News (@avpak3) September 12, 2021

PIA’s first flight lands at Kabul airport after new government took charge

Separately from PIA, the first flight of the national flag career has landed at the Kabul International airport after the new government in Afghanistan.

As per details, the flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time. Special arrangements were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik said that the flight has been sent to Kabul as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbouring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds.

Malik expressed hope for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.