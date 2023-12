Balochistan’s seven former chief ministers in election field

QUETTA: Seven former chief ministers of Balochistan contesting in upcoming general elections scheduled on February 08, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Former chief minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal contesting election on National as well as Balochistan Assembly seats.

Another ex-chief minister Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani running for a Balochistan Assembly seat on the JUI ticket.

Former chief ministers Dr. Malik Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri of People’s Party have also been in the election field.

Former BAP chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan now contesting election on the PML-N ticket.

Incumbent Speaker of Balochistan Assembly and former chief minister Jan Mohammad Jamali also contesting election.

Former caretaker chief minister of the province Sardar Saleh Mohammad Bhotani contesting election from his traditional constituency.