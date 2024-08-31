web analytics
Baluchistan: 20 houses collapse in Naseerabad amid heavy rainfall

NASEERABAD: Around 20 houses collapsed in an unceasing 36-hour rainfall at Baluchistan’s Naseer Abad district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Around 20 houses collapsed at Shahpur village of Chhatar in Naseerabad district, local administration said.

Moreover, railway track submerged in rainwater at Dera Murad Jamali railway station.

Quetta-Chaman train service has also been suspended after rainwater inundated the Chaman and Shela Bagh railway stations, railway officials said.

The heavy rain spell has badly disrupted communication system at various cities of Balochistan.

The mobile and landline phone services have been suspended for last several hours in Panjgur but the administration failed to take notice of the matter, locals said.

