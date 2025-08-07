Ban imposed on ‘baajas’ ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, authorities in Islamabad have imposed a ban on the sale and use of ‘baajas’ (vuvuzelas) in the federal capital.

In Pakistan, national celebrations are often marked with high enthusiasm, but at times, the manner of celebration becomes a source of disturbance for others.

Like past earlier, authorities in Islamabad have banned use and sale of ‘baajas’.

In this context, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad has officially prohibited the sale and use of ‘baajas’ (vuvuzelas), warning that violations will result in legal action.

All assistant commissioners and magistrates have been directed to confiscate horns from all roadside stalls set up within the city.

The deputy commissioner instructed officers to take immediate action in the field and ensure enforcement against the sale of horns.

He further emphasized that operations should be conducted daily until Independence Day, and any officer whose jurisdiction includes stalls found selling horns will be held accountable.