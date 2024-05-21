Ban on appointment of ‘dual-national’ judges sought

ISLAMABAD: A bill has been submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat, proposing a ban on dual nationals from being appointed as judges in the higher judiciary, ARY News reported.

The bill submitted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan MNA Noor Alam Khan suggested amendments to Articles 177, 193, and 208 of the Constitution 1973.

As per the drafted bill, no person holding dual nationality or citizenship of another country can be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court or High Courts.

The National Assembly was also proposed through the bill to bar dual nationals from being appointed even as employees at any of the courts.

“Those having dual nationality or citizenship of another country should not be appointed to any court,” the bill demanded.

Noor Alam Khan, the mover of the bill, maintained that the proposed legislation is aimed at ‘ensuring’ the loyalty of judges to the state, as per the Constitution.

Earlier on May 3, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar opened up a ‘proposal’ to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The law minister in a statement said that proposals are being circulated related to the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “I will not vehemently turn down the proposals related to the tenure of the Chief Justice,” he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments is nothing more than a ‘rubber stamp’. He said that after the 19th constitutional amendment, the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments has become like a rubber stamp.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government is ‘considering’ to consolidate the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years as CJP Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire on Oct 25, 2024.

Sources told ARY News that the government would introduce amendments in the Constitution if a firm decision is taken to consolidate Chief Justice of Pakistan’s tenure for three years.

Sources added that a committee, constituted in this regard, has started preparations for the constitutional amendment. A decision in this regard will be made following the Seante elections.

According to the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and each of the other Judges of the Supreme Court shall be appointment by the President in accordance with Article 175A.