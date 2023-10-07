BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman arrives at crease without his box

A hilarious moment was observed during the third match of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in which Afghanistan’s Mujeebur Rahman forgot to wear his abdomen guard.

During the third clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, cricket enthusiasts witnessed a hilarious moment when the right-handed batter, Mujeeb, came to the crease but paused the game, leaving everyone puzzled, including the commentators.

The commentators started guessing what he missed, is this the wrong bat or the wrong gloves? But when the cameraman showed one of the teammates rushed to provide him the protective gear, the commentators burst into laughs.

One of the commentators Simon Doull mentioned that protective gear should be the first thing for the batters to put on as they get ready to bat.

The ICC on its official Instagram page shared the video clip which quickly got viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is worth mentioning here that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Afghanistan in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Bangladeshi bowlers managed to restrict the Afghans to 156 in 37.2 overs, while Bangladesh chased the target in just 34.4 over with the loss of four wickets.