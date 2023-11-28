Glenn Phillips claims four as New Zealand restrict Bangladesh

Spinner Glenn Phillips returned figures of 4-53 as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 310-9 before bad light forced an early stumps on the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Glenn Phillips, chosen ahead of Rachin Ravindra, picked the crucial wickets after opening batsman Mahmudul Hasan hit 86 off 166 balls to give Bangladesh a platform for a strong total.

The hosts, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, dominated New Zealand in patches but lost wickets in important phases, with Kiwi bowlers Ajaz Patel (2-76) and Kyle Jamieson (2-52) celebrating success.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and one of his predecessors, Mominul Haque, each made 37 runs for Bangladesh.

They put up 53 runs and 88 runs with Mahmudul Hasan for the second and third wicket pairs respectively, before their untimely dismissals.

Patel bowled opener Zakir Hasan for 12 to give New Zealand their first breakthrough, before Glenn Phillips made Najmul Hasan Shanto his maiden Test wicket in the morning session.

Kane Williamson ran back from mid-on to complete the catch.

Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips struck in successive overs just before the tea break to halt Bangladesh’s progress further.

Daryl Mitchell took a low catch at slip as Ish Sodhi dismissed Mahmudul Hasan, ending his dogged innings.

Mahmudul Hasan hit 11 boundaries in his fourth Test half-century.

His dismissal came within five balls of Phillips forcing Mominul Haque to give a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim fell to Aijaz Patel for 12 as Kane Williamson took his second catch of the day.

Kylie Jamieson, the only New Zealand pacer with some success, had Mehidy Hasan caught by Mitchell for 20.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan struck a few quick boundaries before Glenn Phillips swung momentum further New Zealand’s way.

The off-spinner claimed the wicket of debutant Shahadat Hossain, who made 24 before hoisting a catch to Henry Nicholls at short midwicket.

Glenn Phillips ended Nurul Hasan’s innings at 29 six overs later.

Taijul Islam, eight not out, and Shoriful Islam, 13 not out, survived the day after Jamieson made Bangladesh nine down with the wicket of Nayeem Hasan, the pacer’s second of the day.

The two-match series marks the beginning of a new cycle for the World Test Championship for both teams.