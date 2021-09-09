Banana tree alerts drivers about pothole on Florida street

Bryan Raymond of Florida has come up with a new way to alert commuters about pothole on a road by planting a banana tree inside it.

According to a foreign news report, he said that it gives a warning to the drivers about the dangerous road.

The man, who owns Progress and Pride Fitness Group at Honda Drive, said he has taken different ways to solve the problem before as well.

Raymond used to fill the holes with cement but its conditions would not improve. Private business owners are responsible for taking care of the road in the county.

“If we have to maintain it and make sure nobody gets hurt, we are going to put something obvious there to make sure nobody gets hurt by driving in the hole,” he said.

A local named Scott Shein, who is an employee of a private business company, believes the initiative is hilarious but gives a message as well.

“I love it, I think it’s hilarious. We should have more of these in place of potholes and I do think it is sending a message to everyone.”

John Hulker was intrigued by Raymond’s initiative.

“I pulled up and I questioned myself, is that really a tree in the middle of a road?”