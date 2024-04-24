29.9 C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Bandit gangs kidnap four more persons in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A gang of bandits kidnapped four persons from katcha area of Shikarpur district, citing police ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that a man was injured in exchange of fire with bandits when the people resisted the outlaws.

The police have launched a search operation for recovery of hostages, local police officials said.

Rampant kidnappings and other crimes by various gangs of bandits operating in the katcha area has made life miserable for local population.

The authorities and police department have claimed to act against criminals entrenched in the area but to no avail despite tall claims.

Local people recently staged protest at the Indus Highway to press for recovery of 11 hostages kidnapped by bandit gangs and blocked the Sukkur-Shikarpur highway for traffic.

Two more persons were kidnapped from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur increasing the number of abductees to 13 in the district.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area along the Indus worsening with every passing day as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain the law and order.

