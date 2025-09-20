Bandits attack police check post, kidnap a cop in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: A gang of bandits attacked a police force check post here and abducted a cop after indiscriminate firing, local sources said.

The dacoits attacked a check post of police in B-section police station jurisdiction and resorted to indiscriminate fire at the post and nearby shops.

After firing bandits fled to katcha area with a kidnapped policeman. Police have called more contingents for as an exchange of fire ongoing between the law enforcers and dacoits.

The Katcha area along the banks of Indus River, has been hotbed of criminal activities owing to its difficult terrain. The gangs of bandits and outlaws continuing to challenge the writ of state with kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other crimes.

The bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to the writ of the law in the area.