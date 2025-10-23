Bandits fire rockets at Khairpur village, leave one dead

KHAIRPUR: A gang of bandits fired rockets at a village near Khairpur leaving a man dead and three others injured, police said on Thursday.

Police said that Rahim Phulpoto and accomplices attacked Jummo Phulpoto village in the incident.

The deceased man has been identified as Shahmeer Phulpoto. Three injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance where all injured persons have been in a precarious condition, according to police.

SSP Khairpur has said that the police engaged attackers, which fled from the scene after an exchange of fire.

SSP called the incident been result of an old enmity, saying police further inquiring into the rocket attack.

It is to be mentioned here that 72 bandits of katcha area lay down arms in a ceremony in Shikarpur on Wednesday.

Home Minister Zia Lanjar speaking on the occasion said that the people want peace in the area and everyone in the region want law and order here.

I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said in the ceremony that kidnapping for ransom crimes were rampant in the area, now the region has been cleared.

“The katcha area of Ghotki is yet to be cleared, honey trap incidents that were started in year 2012, are still continuing in the area,” IG Memon said.

DIG Nasir Aftab, speaking on the occasion said that the government of Sindh has initiated a surrender policy for dacoits under which 282 outlaws have opted to lay down arms.

“In the first phase of the policy 72 dacoits have surrendered arms today,” DIG Larkano said. Police official said that the 209 different arms have been surrendered by the dacoits.