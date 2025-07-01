web analytics
Bandits kidnap 13 workers from mango orchard in Sadiqabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
SADIQ ABAD: A gang of bandits kidnapped 13 agriculture labourers working at an orchard in Sadiq Abad including two children, police said on Tuesday.

Armed bandits gang taken 13 persons hostage late last night, who were working at a mango orchard in Sadiq Abad, and taken them to the katcha area, local sources said.

The hostages identified as Nadeem Ahmed, Rasheed Ahmed, Waseem Ahmed, Saddam Hussain, Gul Hassan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Hanif, Nadeem, Kashif, Majid Umair, Shahmeer Ahmed and Tanveer Ahmed.

The hostage taking incident resulted in a jurisdiction dispute between the officials of Sonmiani police station of Rajanpur and Bhong police station in Rahim Yar Khan, which delayed registration of the kidnapping case.

Police officials have said that the abduction case has been registered at Sonmiani police station.

A search operation has been launched for recovery of the hostages, officials further said.

