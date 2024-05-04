Bandits kidnap doctor, two others from Kashmore, Guddu

KASHMORE: Bandit gangs kidnapped a doctor and two others in two separate incidents in Kashmore and Guddu police remits, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Bandits operating unhindered in upper Sindh districts despite a police operation against rampant incidents of lawlessness in the region.

The gangs of dacoits in two separate incidents in a night abducted a doctor and two dumper drivers in the area.

Bandits attacked a private clinic in Kashmore police station jurisdiction near Dakhan Banglow and kidnapped Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Dashti from the clinic.

The gang has said to take the hostage doctor to katcha area.

In another incident in Guddu police jurisdiction, bandits kidnapped dumper drivers Mohammad Sadiq and Farooq Malik from the link road.

Police chasing kidnappers after getting reports of crime incidents, officials said.

Last month, police and rangers in a joint operation in Kashmore’s katcha area killed a suppect, and arrested an accomplice.

An accused Saeen Bux was killed, and his accomplice Illahi Bux was arrested in a joint raid by the rangers and police in Khair Shah area of Kashmore, a spokesman of rangers said.

Four members of the gang Raheem Bux, Mollan Sabzoi, Bhai Golo and Khalid Golo fled from the scene, spokesman said. “Arms, munitions and four motorbikes were also recovered from accused”.

Spokesman said that the accused were wanted in murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other crimes.

All hideouts and bunkers of the gang were demolished in the katcha area.

Katch area stretches over hundreds of thousands of acres on the banks of the Indus River in Sindh and Punjab’s southern belt. The outlaws and wanted suspects involved in tribal disputes used to escape to the area when fleeing justice.