Bandits kidnap kulfi vendor, demand Rs 10 million ransom

SADIQABAD: Katcha area bandits in their rampant criminal activities abducted a kulfi vendor and demand Rs. 10 million ransom for his release, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The bandits kidnapped the kulfi vendor while he was sitting outside his home in Sardarpur area of Machhko and demanded 10 million rupees ransom money from the poor family for his release.

The area police didn’t register the case of kidnapping even 10 days after the incident.

A gang of bandits tried to kidnap a farmer in Bhong area of Sadiqabad.

The bandits fled from the scene after local people reached to the spot.

The dacoits while fleeing opened fire at a tractor and damaged it.

The katcha area (riverine forests) along the Indus River in Punjab and Sindh, has been a hotbed of criminals and refuge to outlaws owing to its difficult terrain. The bandit gangs of the area have recently become bolder to challenge the state authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet to launch a decisive action and uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as traffic on inter-provincial highways.