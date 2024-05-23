Bandits kidnap man, inform family on victim’s mobile phone

SHIKARPUR: A man has been kidnapped in the vicinity of Garhi Yaseen taluka of Shikarpur, local police has said.

A man Kashif Narejo was abducted by a gang of bandits. They later confirmed the kidnapping by calling to the family from the mobile phone of the hostage, police said.

“The count of abducted persons in Shaikarpur district has reached to 20 with this kidnapping,” police said.

Police said that a search operation has been launched in the area after the incident.

The katcha area (riverine forests) of Sindh, has been a hotbed of criminals, which have recently become bolder to challenge the authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet failed to uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic with other parts of the country.