Bandits kidnap seven persons in Shikarpur district

SHIKARPUR: A bandit gang has allegedly kidnapped seven persons from a village of Shikarpur district, sources said.

Police officials said that seven persons have been abducted by dacoits from Sukhio Malik village of Shikarpur district to halt police operation against the outlaws.

“Those kidnapped also included a four-year child Suleman”, police said. “Other abductees included Azizullah, Noor Muhammad, Farhan and Shafi Muhammad,” according to police.

Rampant kidnappings and other crimes by various gangs of bandits operating in katcha area has made life miserable for local population.

The authorities and police department claiming to act against criminals entrenched in the area but to no avail despite tall claims.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area along the Indus worsening with every passing day as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain the law and order.