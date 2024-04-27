Bandits kill 13-year-old after non-payment of ransom money

SHIKARPUR: A gang of bandits has killed a 13-year-old boy who was abducted 20 days ago, citing police ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The dacoit gang after slaying the boy thrown the dead body in katcha area,” police officials said.

“Belo Teghani’s gang had demanded Rs. 10 million ransom money for release of boy Rashid,” family members said.

The gang killed the boy after the family failed to pay the ransom money.

Earlier, four persons were kidnapped from katcha area of Shikarpur district on Wednesday.

“A man was injured in exchange of fire with bandits when the people resisted the outlaws,” police said.

The police have launched a search operation for recovery of hostages, police officials said.

Rampant kidnappings and other crimes by various gangs of bandits operating in the katcha area, has made life miserable for local population.

The authorities and police department have claimed to act against criminals entrenched in the area but to no avail despite tall claims.

Local people recently staged protest at the Indus Highway to press for recovery of 11 hostages kidnapped by bandit gangs and blocked the Sukkur-Shikarpur highway for traffic.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area along the river Indus worsening with every passing day as bandits continuing to abduct people for ransom, while the police has failed to maintain the law and order.