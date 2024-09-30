Bandits killed in encounter wanted in policemen killing: DPO

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three bandits killed in an encounter in Bhong area here were wanted in killing of policemen, District Police Officer said on Monday.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan, Rizwan Gondal, has said that no kidnapping reported from the district, four men were taken hostage by bandits with honey-trap in katcha area, police officer said.

He said the RYK police devising a joint strategy with Ghotki district police of Sindh. “Bandit gangs have not been in Rahim Yar Khan but all of them have been in Sindh’s katcha area,” DPO claimed.

DPO asked suspected bandit Shahid Lond to surrender if he is innocent.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 12 policemen were killed, and seven others were injured in an attack on two police vehicles by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area.

The bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machhka in Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Around 20 policement were in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar stated that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in killing of 12 policemen and injuries to seven others.

The 131 suspects of Kosh, Selra and Indhar bandit gangs were booked in the FIR filed at Machhka police station.