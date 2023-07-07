Bandits kills taxi driver over ransom

SADIQABAD: A murder incident was reported from Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan where bandits killed a taxi driver as he failed to pay the ransom, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police officials, the taxi driver, a resident of Rawalpindi, was abducted by bandits through a honey trap a few days ago and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 million.

The police said that the robbers killed the taxi driver as his sister failed to give ransom, the audio conversation between the robbers and the victim’s sister has been obtained.

