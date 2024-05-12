Bandits storm village in Kandhkot, kill two people: police

KANDHKOT: A gang of bandits attacked a village here leaving two persons dead, citing police ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that bandits opened indiscriminate fire in Ghous Pur police station limits leaving two persons Ali Nawaz and Daleel Bahalkani dead.

“Bhayya Gang’s dacoits attacked the village and killed our two people,” a villager said.

The area has become a playing field for bandits, as dacoits stormed over a police check-post of the B-section police jurisdiction in Kandhkot and exchanged fire with policemen.

Dacoits kidnapped a policeman with official weapon. “A heavy contingent of police chasing the gang,” officials said.

In another incident in the district a bandit was killed in a shootout with police in Tangwani police station’s area.

“A proclaimed offender killed in exchange of fire with police,” SSP Kashmore Bashir Brohi said.

“The slain outlaw was involved in murder, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other crimes,” police officer said.

The families of three youth kidnapped on the Eid day, have been disappointed over the police and local administration’s lack of interest.

The family of abducted youth Mehboob Malik, a resident of Jaffar Mohalla, has been disheartened after his video released by bandits. “The criminals have demanded 2.5 million rupees as ransom money for release of the kidnapped youth”.

The father of the abducted has pleaded to the DIG Larkana and SSP Kashmore for release of the hostages.

The katcha area (riverine forests) of Sindh, has been a hotbed of criminals, which have recently become bolder to challenge the authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet failed to uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic with other parts of the country.